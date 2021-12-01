Adnoc and Taqa to become shareholders in Abu Dhabi's Masdar with Mubadala

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Taqa are becoming shareholders in Masdar along with Mubadala Investment Company, a move that will help boost the clean energy company's renewable power capacity to more than 50 gigawatts by 2030.

The global clean energy powerhouse, launched by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will support the UAE’s role in the energy transition, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in tweet on Wednesday.

Under the partnership, both Adnoc and Taqa will become shareholders in Masdar, which was previously fully-owned by Mubadala Investment Company. The deal will help in creating a "global champion in renewables and green hydrogen", and will accelerate progress towards the UAE’s strategic goal of achieving carbon neutrality, the media office said.

"15 years ago, the launch of Masdar was a landmark investment in the diversification and long-term sustainability of our energy sector. Today, a new strategic partnership between Adnoc, Mubadala and Taqa will further strengthen Masdar’s position as a global leader in renewable energy," Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet.