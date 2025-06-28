Rare earths and real risk: Why the global supply chain needs a rethink

They are buried in our smartphones, embedded in EV motors, and essential to jet engines and wind turbines. Yet most people could not name a single rare earth element. This quiet invisibility belies their strategic importance. As the world accelerates towards a more digital and electrified future, rare earths have become indispensable – and increasingly, a source of geopolitical friction.

The global supply chain behind these elements is under pressure. China currently produces nearly 70 per cent of rare earth ores and holds more than 95 per cent of global refining and separation capacity. For heavy rare earths, that number is closer to total control. This concentration gives China significant influence over price, availability and access to materials that power the energy transition and advanced defence technologies. In short, it is not just an economic advantage. It is a position of systemic control.

But the challenges do not end with geographic concentration. The industry also struggles with what is known as the “balance problem”. Not all rare earths are created equal. High-demand elements like neodymium and praseodymium, crucial for permanent magnets in electric vehicles and wind turbines, are co-mined with lower-demand elements such as cerium and lanthanum. Producers must extract and process everything, regardless of market demand. That creates inefficiencies, price distortions and sustainability concerns.

This imbalance has strategic consequences. Without careful co-ordination, demand for magnet rare earths could outpace supply within the next decade. That does not mean catastrophe, but it does mean rising costs, tighter margins, and a squeeze on industries that depend on long-term stability.

Momentum is finally shifting. As the urgency to diversify supply chains intensifies, ion adsorption clay (IAC) deposits have come into focus – and not just in China and Myanmar, where they have long been tapped.

Exploration efforts are under way in countries like Brazil, Uganda and South-east Asia, offering new access to heavy rare earths. Unlike traditional hard-rock mines, IAC operations can reach production in just four to seven years, giving them a distinct strategic and commercial advantage.

Refining is the next major hurdle. Mining rare earths without the ability to refine them only shifts the bottleneck, it does not solve it. Today, the vast majority of REE concentrates – even those mined outside China – are still sent back for processing. But that is beginning to change. Companies like Lynas in Malaysia, MP Materials in the US, and Neo Performance Materials in Estonia are building local refining capacity. These efforts mark early steps towards a more regionally balanced and secure supply chain.

Innovation is also reshaping what’s possible across the value chain. Manufacturing techniques like grain boundary diffusion allow for the reduction of dysprosium and terbium usage without compromising performance – a potential game changer given their sensitivity to supply shocks. Meanwhile, magnet recycling and by-product recovery from sources like phosphogypsum offer alternative streams of material with lower environmental impact.

A co-ordinated, multinational response is essential. The US, Japan and Australia have launched public-private initiatives to diversify rare earth supply chains and strengthen refining capabilities. It is not just about securing raw materials. It is about ensuring that economic resilience and national security are not tied to a single point of failure.

For those deeply involved in the rare earth ecosystem, from miners and refiners to end users and policymakers, the issues at stake go well beyond geology or engineering. They are a test of foresight and preparedness. The companies and countries that invest, innovate, and collaborate today will be the ones best positioned to thrive in the next era of industrial transformation.

The 20th century was powered by oil. The 21st will be driven by rare earths. Those who recognise this early and act decisively will shape the future.

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed PDK Power: 630bhp Torque: 820Nm Price: Dh683,200 On sale: now

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Tomb%20Raider%20I%E2%80%93III%20Remastered %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Aspyr%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Aspyr%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ARGYLLE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matthew%20Vaughn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Sam%20Rockwell%2C%20John%20Cena%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A