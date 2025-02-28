A lithium plant in Brazil. Could the Gulf emerge as a potential investor in Ukraine's critical mineral assets? AFP
A lithium plant in Brazil. Could the Gulf emerge as a potential investor in Ukraine's critical mineral assets? AFP

Gulf could play pivotal role in US critical minerals strategy to counter China

Middle East countries, with ample capital, can drive US 'friendshoring' and diversification efforts, but experts say Donald Trump's plan for Gaza could complicate ties

John Benny

February 28, 2025