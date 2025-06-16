Adnoc’s XRG leads $19bn bid to buy Australian gas producer Santos

Adnoc’s global energy investment arm XRG has made a $19 billion indicative offer to buy Australia's second-largest gas producer Santos, as the Abu Dhabi company aims to boost its liquefied natural gas production.

Under the proposal, the consortium led by XRG, including Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ and global investment firm Carlyle, proposes to acquire 100 per cent of the ordinary shares in Santos for $5.76 per share in cash, adjusted for any dividends declared or paid by Santos prior to implementation of the proposal, XRG said is a statement on Monday.

The XRG-led consortium aims to “build on Santos’ strong and longstanding legacy as a trusted and reliable energy producer, unlocking additional gas supply for Santos’ customers, and strengthening domestic and international energy security”, XRG said, adding that the proposed transaction is aligned with its strategy to build an integrated global gas and LNG business.

The move comes after two previous offers in March, Santos said. The indicative proposal is expressed as a “final non-binding indicative offer” and follows two confidential, non-binding and indicative proposals from the XRG-led consortium to acquire Santos shares on March 21 for $5.04 in cash per share and on March 28, 2025, for $5.42 in cash per share, the Adelaide-based company said in a separate statement.

Adnoc’s bid for Santos highlights the strategic value of Australian gas assets at a time when long-term energy security is front of mind,” said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at trading platform eToro.

“A 28 per cent premium on Santos’ share price is a strong vote of confidence for Santos. Importantly, for Adnoc, Santos represents a solid growth opportunity as a reliable LNG player with strong export links,” he said.

“In what is a volatile energy market, locking in supply from a stable, resource-rich country like Australia makes strategic sense.”

Earlier this month, XRG said it aims to have a gas and LNG business with capacity of between 20 million and 25 million tonnes per annum by 2035. XRG's board, which includes Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc group managing director and chief executive, former BP chief executive Bernard Looney and Blackstone’s Jon Gray, approved a five-year business plan for the company.

XRG was launched last year as a global lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value exceeding $80 billion. The company has been actively scaling up its operations globally and plans to double its asset value over the next decade, capitalising on energy transition, artificial intelligence advances and the rise of emerging economies.

XRG’s chemicals platform aims to become a top-five global player, producing and delivering chemical and speciality products to meet a projected 70 per cent increase in global demand by 2050, Adnoc said last year. It is investing in natural gas projects to meet growing demand for the fuel and its supercooled form, the LNG.

Last month, XRG said is teaming up with Malaysia’s Petronas to expand its footprint in Central Asia with a stake in Turkmenistan's offshore gas and condensate field. The two companies also signed a long-term gas sales agreement with state company Turkmengas as part of the deal.

Last year, the Adnoc unit bought a stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas, US, along with other acquisitions in Mozambique and Turkmenistan.

In December, XRG also announced the acquisition of German chemicals company Covestro for an enterprise value of €14.7 billion ($15.3 billion) after its shareholders accepted a takeover offer.

Meanwhile, XRG’s proposal for Santos is awaiting approval. “The Santos board confirms that, subject to reaching agreement on acceptable terms of a binding scheme implementation agreement, it intends to unanimously recommend that Santos shareholders vote in favour of the potential transaction, in the absence of a superior proposal,” XRG said.

The XRG-led consortium, which has engaged JP Morgan as its financial adviser and Linklaters and Allens as legal advisers for the potential deal, said the Santos board will be providing XRG with access to confirmatory due diligence “on an exclusive basis” before formalising the offer.

XRG is also working closely with the existing management team to accelerate growth and support local employment and the communities where Santos operates, it added.

“For Santos shareholders, this is a welcome moment after years of M&A speculation. Even if this deal doesn’t come to fruition, for Santos, it may draw other suitors or merger talks back to the table, which is a good position to be in,” said eToro’s Mr Gilbert.

XRG said that subject to the implementation of the approval, the consortium intends to ensure Santos, which owns LNG, pipeline gas, and oil assets, continues to make future-facing investments in Santos’ carbon capture and storage projects, low carbon fuels and other decarbonisation initiatives.

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

Bridgerton%20season%20three%20-%20part%20one %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicola%20Coughlan%2C%20Luke%20Newton%2C%20Jonathan%20Bailey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

Retail gloom Online grocer Ocado revealed retail sales fell 5.7 per cen in its first quarter as customers switched back to pre-pandemic shopping patterns. It was a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, but on a two-year basis its retail division, a joint venture with Marks&Spencer, rose 31.7 per cent over the quarter. The group added that a 15 per cent drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6. per cent rise in the number of customer transactions.

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A