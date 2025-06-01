Turkey’s Kalyon Enerji seeks global expansion of its renewable business after $7bn Syria deal

Turkey's Kalyon Enerji, in which Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company has a 50 per cent stake, aims to grow its renewable energy portfolio globally, after signing a $7 billion deal in Syria to construct new power plants in the war-torn country.

Kalyon Enerji is co-owned by Turkish conglomerate Kalyon Holding, which has interests in several sectors including construction, energy and aviation.

“Our renewable portfolio at the moment is more than 2 gigawatts in operation but, in the coming five years, our target is to increase our portfolio to 5 gigawatts,” Kalyon Enerji's chief executive Murtaza Ata said in Istanbul.

“We are looking at opportunities in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and in the US to grow our portfolio.”

In Eastern Europe, Kalyon Enerji is considering Romania and Poland, while in the Middle East and North Africa, it is targeting markets including Algeria, Morocco and Libya, according to Mr Ata.

In the US, “there are many projects that have been offered to us and we are studying them”, he said, without disclosing details.

Globally, countries are boosting investments in renewable projects as they look to cut emissions to meet their clean energy goals. The US aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while other countries have set their own targets to cut emissions to reduce global warming.

Kalyon Enerji’s portfolio includes a 1.3-gigawatt solar power plant in Turkey, which is the “largest in Europe and has received the largest green financing from UKEF [UK Export Finance]”, Mr Ata said. Its other projects are also based in Turkey.

The Istanbul-based company has “all the capacity and capability to execute projects on its own”, Mustafa Kocar, chief executive of Kalyon Holding, said.

“Currently, we are the biggest renewable investor in Turkey. So basically, we have the technical expertise, we have the capacity to inject more equity in new projects and we can secure the financing through our own resources,” he added.

“We have very good relations with the international financing network.”

New power plants in Syria

Kalyon Enerji is building new power plants in Syria after economic sanctions were lifted on the country by the US and the EU last month.

On Thursday, it signed a $7 billion energy investment agreement with a consortium of companies including Qatar's UCC Holding as well as US company Power international and Cengiz Enerji of Turkey to build a solar power plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and natural gas power plants with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts in the country.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara stands behind Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed Al Bashir, right, and Kalyon Holding Board Chairman Orhan Cemal Kalyon during a signing ceremony of the Syrian government with four companies to expand the country's electrical grid. EPA

“The target is to complete natural gas power plants in three years after financial closure, which maybe four years from today. For solar one and a half year after financial closure, which is two and a half years from today,” said Mr Ata.

After 14 years of war, Syria's electricity sector has been suffering from severe damage to its grid and power stations, ageing infrastructure, and persistent fuel shortages, generating only 1.6 gigawatts of electricity, down from 9.5 gigawatts before 2011, according to a Reuters report.

Reconstructing the country's power sector is expected to cost about $11 billion and the new administration is betting on the private sector shouldering the burden, underlining a shift from the state-led economic policies of the former regime led by Bashar Al Assad.

“We are really happy to contribute to the development of Syria after the new situation,” Mr Ata said.

Global expansion in construction

Meanwhi, Kalyon Holding is also eyeing opportunities in other verticals of its business including in construction, according to Mr Kocar.

“We were more [of] a local company, but in the last couple of years, with this strategy of internationalisation, on the construction side, we are undertaking some works in Azerbaijan in rail and highway,” he said.

“We are also doing a gas pipeline project for Romania’ state-owned Transgaz and are bidding for many tenders on the construction side in the Middle East, CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States], North Africa and Eastern Europe.”

Kalyon Holding is also eyeing opportunities in airport construction in Turkey and other parts of the Middle East after building Istanbul airport in 2019.

A view of international departures terminal at Istanbul Airport. Reuters

“We have a 55 per cent stake in Istanbul airport, and we have completed its construction, and we are now managing the airport together with our partner there,” Mr Kocar said.

“Airport construction investment is also an area that we are looking at, not only in Turkey but also in the region.”

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

The past Palme d'Or winners 2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda 2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund 2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach 2015 Dheepan, Jacques Audiard 2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan 2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux 2012 Amour, Michael Haneke 2011 The Tree of Life, Terrence Malick 2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul 2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke 2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

Most wanted allegations Benjamin Macann , 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang.

, 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang. Jack Mayle , 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest.

, 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest. Callum Halpin , 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer.

, 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer. Asim Naveed , 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine.

, 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine. Calvin Parris , 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on.

, 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on. John James Jones , 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries.

, 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries. Callum Michael Allan , 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.

, 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker. Dean Garforth , 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns.

, 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns. Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain.

30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain. Mark Francis Roberts , 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch.

, 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch. James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson , 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine.

, 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine. Nana Oppong, 41: shot a man eight times in a suspected gangland reprisal attack.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels