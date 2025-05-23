The oil producers group announced output increases of 411,000 barrels per day for May and June. Reuters
The oil producers group announced output increases of 411,000 barrels per day for May and June. Reuters

Business

Energy

Oil prices down amid expectations of Opec+ supply boost in July

Demand remains uncertain amid trade tensions caused by sweeping Trump tariffs, expert says

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 23, 2025