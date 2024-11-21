Solar cells on the rooftop of a hotel in the resort town of Sharm El Sheikh. The UAE and Egypt are considering building three large solar power plants in the North African country. Reuters
Business

Energy

Egypt and UAE sign deals to develop renewable energy projects amid deepening economic ties

The countries will explore building a battery energy storage centre with an initial capacity of 2 gigawatts

John Benny

November 21, 2024

