The port of Luanda. Angola's economy is forecast to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2024. AFP
The port of Luanda. Angola's economy is forecast to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2024. AFP

Business

Energy

Angola aims to maintain oil output of 1.1 million bpd until 2030 to support growth

The oil producer is encouraging new investments to develop the hydrocarbons sector with incentives, a top official says

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

November 19, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week