Port of Luanda in Angola. UAE companies made investments in port and logistic sectors in the Angolan capital. Photo: DP World

Angola critical minerals are key investment amid growing UAE ties

Gulf nation is Luanda's primary market for diamonds, absorbing two thirds of its exports

Fareed Rahman

September 10, 2024