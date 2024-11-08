Hurricane Rafael caused power cuts in Cuba. The storm has hit US production in the Gulf of Mexico, which represents 15 per cent of US crude output. Reuters
Business

Energy

Oil prices on track to post weekly gain after hurricane causes disruption in US

Storm shuts down 22 per cent of crude oil production in Gulf of Mexico

John Benny

November 08, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

