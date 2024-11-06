US president-elect Donald Trump's stance on Iran could impact the crude market in the longer term. Reuters
Business

Energy

Trump-led US may tighten oil markets with stricter sanctions on Iran and Venezuela

However, crude prices fell nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday on a stronger dollar and potential demand slowdown

John Benny

November 06, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

