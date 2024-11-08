Al Dhafrah solar park in Abu Dhabi. Green ammonia is produced by combining hydrogen, generated through electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources like wind or solar, with nitrogen. Victor Besa / The National
Business

Energy

Brookfield-backed Indian firm Avaada explores green hydrogen project in UAE

Clean energy company is not planning to raise more funds in the immediate future, chairman tells The National

John Benny

November 08, 2024

