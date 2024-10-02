Israel intercepts missiles launched by Iran, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. The attacks led oil prices to surge by up to 5 per cent on Tuesday. Reuters
Israel intercepts missiles launched by Iran, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. The attacks led oil prices to surge by up to 5 per cent on Tuesday. Reuters

Business

Energy

Oil prices continue to rise on Israel-Iran war worries

A broader conflict in the region threatens to disrupt global energy supplies

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

October 02, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week