A power line damaged after Hurricane Francine hit Houma, Louisiana, and swept through US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production zones. Getty Images
A power line damaged after Hurricane Francine hit Houma, Louisiana, and swept through US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production zones. Getty Images

Business

Energy

Oil declines as US Gulf of Mexico output resumes after hurricane

Prices have slightly rebounded after falling below $70 a barrel earlier this week

John Benny

September 13, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week