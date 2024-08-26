Saad Al Kaabi, left, chief executive of QatarEnergy and Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, with Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah, chief executive of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, in Kuwait City. AFP
Saad Al Kaabi, left, chief executive of QatarEnergy and Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, with Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah, chief executive of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, in Kuwait City. AFP
Qatar signs 15-year LNG supply deal with Kuwait
The contracted LNG volumes will be delivered to Kuwait's Al-Zour LNG terminal starting in January 2025