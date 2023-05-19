Oil heads for first weekly gain in more than a month on US debt deal optimism

Oil prices rose on Friday and were headed for the first weekly gain in more than a month, as optimism on the US debt deal outweighed global economic slowdown concerns.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.41 per cent higher at $76.17 per barrel at 12.30pm UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.33 per cent at $72.10 per barrel.

“Oil prices had a solid boost on the hope that a debt ceiling deal in the US will be concluded,” Emirates NBD economists said in a research note this week.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he was confident about the prospects of reaching a budget agreement with senior Republican legislators to avert a default on the country's debt for the first time in its history.

He has met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders for talks on the debt ceiling over the past two weeks to try to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations.

The US is weeks away from a potential default on its debt, an outcome that would adversely hit American consumers and send shock waves across the entire global financial system.

“I'm still far from convinced that traders are taking the threat of default seriously but the closer we get to the deadline, the more we could see it influence markets simply as a result of more risk being priced in,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda said.

The debt ceiling, or debt limit, is the maximum amount of debt the Treasury Department can borrow to fulfil its financial commitments.

Continued wildfires in Alberta, Canada's top energy producing province are also supporting oil prices.

“In the near term, substantial wildfires are continuing to disrupt Canadian oil production with as much as 240,000 barrels per day offline,” Emirates NBD said.

Oil prices are down more than 10 per cent this year despite China, one of the top consumers of crude in the world, reopening its economy in January. Concerns about global economic growth amid the tightening of the monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve is putting downward pressure on oil prices.

In April, the International Monetary Fund lowered its global economic growth estimate for this year by 0.1 percentage points to 2.8 per cent, from what it previously projected in January as a result of monetary tightening, geo political tensions and high inflation.

Despite global economic headwinds, the International Energy Agency on Tuesday raised its 2023 global oil demand estimates again and said the current pessimism in the market is in “stark contrast” to the agency’s expectations of a tighter market in the second half of the year.

The IEA now expects global crude demand to rise by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2023, an increase of 200,000 bpd from its April forecast.

Earlier this month, Opec also stuck to its 2023 growth projection for oil demand, although the oil producers’ group has slightly lowered its forecast for regions other than China.

“Oil remains weighed down by persistent demand-side fears,” Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity told The National. “Oil’s upside is likely to be capped until markets can put to bed the angst surrounding the looming recession, especially if the Chinese economy can offer evidence of a broader and more resilient recovery.”

"Broadly speaking the picture is unchanged,” Mr Erlam said. “Better economic expectations or another Opec+ intervention will likely be needed in order to lift oil prices back into that December to March range and neither look likely over the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais said the group attaches tremendous importance to its dialogue partnership with China, the world's second-largest economy, and aims to strengthen it. Mr Al Ghais made the remarks while speaking at the sixth high-level meeting of the Opec-China Energy Dialogue in Beijing, UAE state news agency Wam reported.

In another development, global oil demand climbed by 3 million bpd month-on-month in March to the highest level ever, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (Jodi), even as the international production fell by 0.5 million bpd in the same month driven by lower production in the US, China, Angola, Canada and the UK.