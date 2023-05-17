Debt ceiling: Biden 'confident' an agreement can be reached

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he was confident about the prospects of reaching a budget agreement with top Republican lawmakers to avert a catastrophic US default on its debt for the first time in the nation's history.

During remarks ahead of a trip to Japan to attend a G7 meeting, Mr Biden said negotiators would meet later on Wednesday, and that he would remain up to date on developments during his travels.

“I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and that America will not default,” Mr Biden said from the White House.

“We’re going to continue these discussions with congressional leaders in the coming days until we reach an agreement.”

Mr Biden said he would hold another press conference on Sunday, upon his return.

“Default is not an option,” he said. “America is not a deadbeat nation, we pay our bills and avoiding default is a basic duty of the United States Congress.”

The President cancelled planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea, which were part of his Asia tour, in an effort to reach a deal before a June 1 deadline, when the Treasury Department says the US could begin defaulting on its own debt.

Mr Biden has met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders for talks on the debt ceiling over the past two weeks to try to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations.

A debt default would plunge the US economy into a recession, leave millions in the US unemployed and cause great damage to the global economy.