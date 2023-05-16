Biden and McCarthy set for new debt ceiling talks as default deadline nears

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Tuesday that time was running out to strike a deal on the debt ceiling, hours before President Joe Biden was set told hold a fresh round of talks with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Ms Yellen has already warned that the Treasury could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1, and Mr McCarthy told reporters that there are only a handful of days remaining for the two sides to come to an agreement.

He and Mr Biden – along with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders on Capitol Hill – are expected to hold talks at 3pm EST on Tuesday.

The meeting comes a day before Mr Biden's planned trip to Asia, which the White House said remains scheduled despite continuing debt ceiling talks.

The two sides remain at an impasse, with the White House wanting to raise the debt ceiling without conditions.

A proposal passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives includes several spending cuts and is not expected to advance in the Democrat-held Senate.

But “time is running” out and the cost of inaction has the potential to damage the US economy.

“We are already seeing the impacts of brinkmanship: investors have become more reluctant to hold government debt that matures in early June,” Ms Yellen said in remarks to the Independent Community Bankers of America conference.

“Generations of Americans have protected the full faith and credit of the United States. That has been a bedrock of our global economic leadership,” she said.

“There is no good reason to squander that reputation now – and to trigger a manufactured crisis of our own creation.”

Mr Biden expressed some optimism at the weekend that he and Mr McCarthy would be able to reach an agreement.

The House Speaker, however, was less certain that substantial progress has been made before the X-Date, the day on which the US runs out of money.

“We're only a couple weeks away, and if you look at the timeline to pass something in the House and pass something in the Senate, you've got to have something done by this weekend – and we are nowhere near any of that,” he said.

A debt default would be catastrophic for the US economy, plunging it into a recession and leaving millions unemployed.

The US credit rating would also probably take a hit and the strength of the dollar would be cast into doubt as the world's reserve currency.

White House estimations also project that the stock market would drop 45 per cent, which could also cause significant harm to other financial markets.

“If that sounds catastrophic – that’s because it is,” Ms Yellen said.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report