Taqa’s first-quarter profit soars on purchase of Adnoc Gas stake

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, reported an almost sixfold jump in its first-quarter profit, boosted by its purchase of a 5 per cent stake in Adnoc Gas.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the three months to the end of March jumped to Dh11.57 billion ($3.15 billion), from Dh1.97 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

“Taqa Group has closed a positive first quarter for 2023 with a significant boost to our net income from our new stake in Adnoc Gas,” said its group chief executive and managing director Jasim Thabet.

“Outside of this, the company has made strong progress in delivering on our growth strategy alongside a steady financial performance.”

More to follow …