Sabic’s first-quarter profit slides on lower sales prices

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), the Middle East's biggest petrochemicals company, has reported a 90 per cent slide in first-quarter net profit due to lower sales prices.

Net profit after zakat and tax in the three months to the end of March fell to 660 million Saudi riyals ($176 million) from 6.47 billion riyals in the same period last year, Sabic said on Thursday in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period fell nearly 25 per cent to 39.69 billion riyals.

“We are closely monitoring the changes and the recovery of the global market demand," Sabic chief executive Abdulrahman Al Fageeh said. New capacities in Q1 2023 are adding more pressure on global prices, while there is limited relief on variable cost.

“We continue to keep our operating costs under control and maintain our strong balance sheet. Despite current market uncertainties, our determination to deliver on growth, innovation and sustainability remains intact.”

More to follow...