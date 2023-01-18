Adnoc starts work on new carbon capture storage project

Adnoc has begun work on a project to inject captured carbon dioxide into a saline aquifer, a formation of porous rocks which contain brine.

The project, the “world’s first fully sequestered carbon dioxide injection well in a carbonate saline aquifer”, is expected to become operational in the second quarter of this year, the state-run oil company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saline aquifers, porous sedimentary rocks that contain salt water, have great potential for carbon storage because they are found at appropriate depths and have bigger storage capacity than other geological reservoirs.

Adnoc’s project marks another step in the company’s plan to reduce its carbon intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, it said.

“Carbon capture and storage will play an important role in reducing emissions and achieving global climate goals,” Yaser Almazrouei, Adnoc upstream executive director, said.

This month, Adnoc said it would invest $15 billion in decarbonisation projects by 2030, including clean power, carbon capture and storage, further electrification of operations, energy efficiency and new measures to build on its policy of zero-routine gas flaring.

Last month, the state energy company set up a new low-carbon solutions and international growth unit that will focus on renewable energy, clean hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, as well as an international expansion into gas, liquefied natural gas and chemicals.

Adnoc, responsible for most of the UAE’s oil and gas output, has been investing heavily in the production of natural gas and hydrogen as the Emirates looks to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company also said it had been meeting 100 per cent of its power requirements from solar and nuclear since January 2022, following an agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

Once in service, the new project will initially sequester a minimum of 18,000 tonnes a year of carbon dioxide captured from Fertiglobe’s UAE operations for injection in Abu Dhabi’s onshore carbonate aquifers, Adnoc said.

“We will continue working to make today’s energy cleaner while investing in the clean energies and technologies of tomorrow to future-proof our business,” said Mr Almazrouei.

“In doing so, we will enable a lower-carbon future and remain a reliable and responsible energy provider to customers and markets around the world.”

On Tuesday, Adnoc said it would undertake a pilot project with British-Omani sustainability company 44.01 to permanently convert carbon dioxide from the air into a mineral within rock formations in Fujairah.

The project, which is also being carried out in partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and Masdar, will involve the use of technology that permanently mineralises carbon dioxide within rock formations found in Fujairah.