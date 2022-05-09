Oil drops as investors weigh demand concern against EU on Russian crude

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Oil prices dropped on Monday as investors weighed the impact of a slowdown in demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, against the EU's ban on Russian oil that is expected to further tighten supplies.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was down 1.23 per cent to $111.01 per barrel at 1.27pm UAE time on Monday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 1.45 per cent lower at $108.18 a barrel.

"Continued focus on a slowdown in China helped prevent crude oil prices from surging higher after the EU announced steps to remove its dependency on Russian crude and distillate products over the coming months," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo bank.

"Stockpiles of middle-distillates in Singapore and New York, two major trading hubs, declined further, amid a worsening global shortage, especially for diesel, the workhorse of the global economy. The drop in Singapore despite China’s lockdowns reflects a pickup in Asian consumption outside of China."

The G7 — the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — issued a five-point plan that aims to phase out their dependence on Russian energy imports and taking measures against key services upon which Russia relies.

The EU, the world’s largest trading bloc, revealed plans last week to ban Russian oil over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year, but the proposal is yet to be officially approved by the EU Parliament.

"Crude oil kicked off the week under positive pressure, as leaders of the G7 nations pledged to ban the Russian oil on Sunday," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Oil prices, which have been extremely volatile this year, posted a second weekly gain at the end of last week with Brent settling 1.34 per cent higher at $112.40 a barrel at the close of trading on Friday, while WTI was up 1.39 per cent at $109.80 a barrel.

However, concerns about slowing consumption in China as it seeks to stamp out coronavirus infections as part of its zero-Covid policy has caused concerns. Shanghai and capital Beijing have imposed strict movement curbs over the past few weeks, denting energy demand.

Saudi Arabia also cut prices for its Asian crude buyers in June anticipating slowing demand, analysts say.

"Saudi lowered all grades for the northwest Europe region and almost all for the Mediterranean as well," Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

However, crude is expected to maintain the current price levels, supported by the Biden administration's move to refill the country's strategic petroleum reserves and the ongoing efforts by the EU to ban Russian oil.

"We stick to our wide $90 to $120 range call for Brent during the current quarter while maintaining the view that structural issues, most importantly the continued level of underinvestment and Opec’s struggle to increase production, will continue to support prices over the coming quarters," said Mr Hansen.

"Next week, monthly oil market reports from the EIA [Energy Information Administration] on Tuesday and Opec and IEA [International Energy Agency] on Wednesday will be watched closely for clues about the current supply and demand situation."