Joe Biden orders record release of US oil reserves

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the release of a record million barrels of oil a day from US strategic stockpiles in a dramatic attempt to cushion the political fallout from soaring crude prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A six month release of a million barrels daily is by far the largest and most sustained ever tapping of the stockpiles in US history. The release would amount to augmenting global supplies by about one per cent.

Currently, the oil and gas industry is sitting on more than 12 million acres of non-producing Federal land with 9,000 unused but already-approved permits for production, according to the White House.

Mr Biden is now calling on Congress to make companies pay fees on dormant wells and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing.

"Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees. But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre," the White House said in a statement.

Mr Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech on "actions to reduce the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's price hike on energy prices and lower gas prices at the pump for American families".

Oil prices fell sharply on the reports, which came as the OPEC+ group of petroleum exporters decided to raise output only modestly despite the jump in crude prices in the wake of key energy supplier Russia's decision to invade Ukraine.

"Still, too many companies aren’t doing their part and are choosing to make extraordinary profits and without making additional investment to help with supply. One CEO even acknowledged that, even if the price goes to $200 a barrel, they’re not going to step up production," the statement read.

The release dwarfs earlier uses of the strategic stockpile in tandem with other countries on March 1 following the Russian invasion, and also last year in response to rising inflation.

Despite a strongly rebounding economy and rapidly receding Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Biden is getting little credit from voters, who instead blame him for rising prices everywhere from the supermarket to car dealerships.

Supply chain snags related to the different pace of economic recoveries around the world are part of the inflation phenomenon. Also underlying the politically perilous trend, however, are ever higher fuel costs, which in turn push up prices for transport of almost all goods.

Gasoline prices currently stand at an average of $4.23 a gallon, up 47 per cent from their level a year ago.

The price of US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 4.6 per cent to $102.89 a barrel, while Brent oil futures were down 5.5 percent at $107.20 a barrel.

Oil prices surged close to $140 a barrel in March on worries about lost Russia crude supply as some "self sanctioning" oil buyers shunned Russian crude in the wake of international sanctions on Moscow.

Prices have retreated somewhat since the US banned Russian energy imports on March 8, but have lingered above $100 a barrel most of the subsequent period.