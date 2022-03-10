Dubai's Sevens Stadium is region's first sports facility to use solar power

The Sevens Stadium in Dubai is now the region’s first sports facility to harness solar energy for its operations as the UAE pushes ahead with clean energy and reducing emissions.

Emirates Group chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum unveiled the solar carport at the stadium, which provides shaded car parking for more than 550 vehicles, including four charging lots for electric cars.

Emirates Group owns and manages the stadium.

The new solar carport will generate sufficient clean energy to power all the stadium’s operations throughout the year except in the week of the Emirates Dubai 7s, when supplementary power will be required for the city’s biggest sporting and lifestyle event.

"The Emirates Group already utilises solar-powered clean energy in our operations, including buildings at our Engineering Centre and Emirates Flight Catering,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“This new solar carport at the Sevens Stadium is our latest commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, in line with Dubai’s vision to transform into a carbon neutral economy by 2050.”

The UAE has announced a net zero 2050 strategy, with clean and renewable energy investments worth Dh600 billion ($163.5bn) planned over the next three decades.

The country is building new renewable energy projects to boost the supply of clean energy in the country, including the world’s largest solar plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi with a capacity of two gigawatts, as well as Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai with a five-gigawatt capacity.

The Sevens Stadium’s new solar carport uses 4,500 solar panels over an area of 10,550 square metres to generate 3.6-gigawatt hertz of clean energy in its first year, Emirates Group said.

It also reduces carbon dioxide emissions at the site by 1,496 metric tonnes annually, apart from generating enough electricity to power floodlights, indoor and street lighting, chillers, as well as water and irrigation pumps at the stadium complex.

The Sevens Stadium hosted numerous sports events with more than 10,000 people a week attending events during the winter months. It hosted international teams and events such as Olympic preparation training and matches, two editions of the Emirates Dubai 7s tournaments in 2021 and, most recently, the Rugby World Cup qualification tournament.

