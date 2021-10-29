Oil set for weekly decline as prospect of Iran talks weigh on prices

Oil prices are set for a weekly decline, despite a bullish outlook for the commodity following a prolonged rally in prices.

International crude Brent was down 0.55 per cent weekly, while West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was down 1.8 per cent.

Prices remained subdued after declining by 2 per cent over two consecutive sessions.

"They're a little lower so far today which may suggest that, despite early dip-buying, crude prices could still face a deeper correction after such a prolonged and substantial rally over the last couple of months," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK and EMEA at Oanda.

Brent was trading 0.19 per cent lower at $84.16 per barrel at 5.32pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.72 per cent at $82.21 per barrel.

Oil prices were weighed down by the prospect of Iranian barrels returning to the markets after talks with Tehran are set to resume next month.

An agreement with Iran is unlikely to materialise soon, however, the long-term outlook for Iranian supply is brighter than before.

"That said, it's come at a good time just as the rally was looking very overcrowded so it may aid the correction," Mr Erlam said.

Oil price fundamentals are solid, with oil trading at multi-year highs amid a global squeeze in supply, as economies rapidly accelerate growth.

Natural gas prices, which are linked to crude have also doubled so far this year. Henry Hub prices were however down 3.93 per cent at $5.555 per million British thermal units at 5.30pm UAE time.

Analysts including top US economist Nouriel Roubini expect oil prices to touch $100 per barrel by the end of this year due to a lack of investments in the energy sector as the world focuses on transitioning to clean energy in a bid to cut emissions.

Global shortages of natural gas are leading to an increased demand for crude and are placing more pressure on strained oil supplies, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said in October. This, in turn, is helping to feed rising inflation and slow the world's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency expects demand to rise by 500,000 barrels per day due to the current crisis in the energy markets.

Oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter of crude, blamed higher prices for limited investments in the hydrocarbons and infrastructure sector, as well as low inventories.

Opec+, the international bloc of oil-producing nations, including Russia, will meet on November 4 to potentially bring higher supplies to the market.

The group is currently on track to add 2 million bpd back to the markets by the end of the year in monthly increments of 400,000 bpd.