Fertiglobe's first-half profit surges eightfold in 2021

Fertiglobe, the chemicals joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Netherlands-listed OCI, registered a more than eightfold increase in its net profit for the first six months of the year, as higher global prices for urea and ammonia boosted its performance.

Profit attributed to the owners of the company reached $198.5 million for the period ending June 30, 2021, compared with $23m for the same period last year.

Revenue surged nearly 71 per cent to reach $1.26 billion, from $737.5m earned during the same period last year.

More to follow...