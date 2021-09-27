Aramco, Acwa Power and Air Products agree to finance $12bn power joint venture in Saudi

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Saudi Aramco has a 20 per cent stake in the project through its subsidiary Saudi Aramco Power Company. Reuters

Mary Sophia
Sep 27, 2021

A consortium of investors that include Aramco, Air Products, Acwa Power and Air Products Qudra reached an agreement for asset acquisition and project financing of a $12 billion air separation unit joint venture in Jazan Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

The unit serves Aramco’s Jazan Refinery, which processes 400,000 barrels per day of the crude oil and produces ultra-light sulphur diesel, gasoline and other products, Aramco said in a statement on Monday.

Aramco has a 20 per cent stake in the project through its subsidiary Saudi Aramco Power Company, while Air Products owns a 46 per cent share. Acwa Power has 25 per cent and Air Products Qudra 9 per cent.

Air Products’ total ownership position is 50.6 per cent since it also has an additional 4.6 per cent through Air Products Qudra.

More to follow

Updated: September 27th 2021, 1:45 PM
