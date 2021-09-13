Apicorp to invest in $1bn of green projects in new ESG strategy

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) plans to allocate $1 billion to fund green energy projects, as it seeks to prioritise sustainable investments in compliance with its new environmental, social and governance policy.

The multilateral lender, which is owned by the 10 members of the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, will measure the ESG footprint of all of its assets by the end of 2023.

The Dammam bank's green assets currently account for $500 million in loans and direct investments, equivalent of 13 per cent of its portfolio.

"We want to support a transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by mitigating risks across our operations, supply chain and client transactions by embedding sustainable principles in our business practices," Aabed Al Saadoun, the chairman of the board of directors at Apircorp, said.

"We embark on this journey with the reassurance that all of our member countries are signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement and participants at Cop26 to be held in Glasgow later this year."

Global multilateral investment banks are increasingly funding green technology, renewables and sustainable solutions and are reducing the weightage of more polluting fuels such as coal in their portfolios.

Higher ESG compliance among banks comes as investors become more conscious about the environment after the Covid-19 pandemic caused a decline in emissions. A growing commitment towards ESG principles among stakeholders is also behind banks dumping polluting assets and switching to those with cleaner footprints.

Developed countries are also being urged to help bridge the gap in financing for developing economies by international financial organisations such as the International Monetary Fund.

The Washington-based institution has been urging developed nations to spend $100bn on an annual basis on climate finance.

Apicorp's newly-unveiled ESG toolkit will classify portfolio companies on the basis of high, medium and low risk.

High-risk entities are those "with significant adverse ESG impacts which are sensitive, diverse or unprecedented", the bank's report noted.

Medium risk entities have "specific ESG impacts that are few in number, generally site-specific, largely reversible and readily addressed through mitigation measures and international best practice".

Lastly, low risk businesses are those "which typically involve activities with minimal or no adverse ESG impacts", the bank said in its assessment.

"As a multilateral development bank with exposure to myriad industries within the energy space, we have the added advantage of being able to measure the overall impact more accurately across the regions in which we operate," said Ahmed Attiga, chief executive of Apicorp.

"Equally important, we will continue to drive the ESG agenda in our member countries through our research and knowledge sharing activities, as well as our unique position in advising key policymakers within government and regulatory circles," he added.

Earlier this year, the bank pledged to support clients in the energy sector with disbursements of up to $2bn to tide them over during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

