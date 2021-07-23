Oil recovers losses and is poised to close the week unchanged

An oil tanker is docked while oil is pumped into it at the ships terminal of PDVSA's Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex in the state of Anzoategui. Crude benchmarks are likely to close the week largely unchanged from their previously weekly settlement. REUTERS

Oil has recovered its losses from earlier this week and is set for a steady settlement on Friday as supplies remain tight.

Brent, the international benchmark, was down 0.12 per cent to trade at $73.70 per barrel at 3.59pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US grades, was down 0.11 per cent at $71.83 per barrel.

The benchmarks are poised to close the week nearly 0.5 per cent higher than at the start.

During the first trading session on Monday, the benchmarks plummeted by 7 per cent following the decision by Opec+ to bring more supply back into the markets.

On Sunday, Opec+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, extended its agreement until the end of December 2022. The group reached a consensus over the phasing out of 5.8 million bpd of withheld supply following weeks of deadlock and will review the pact at the end of the year.

Oil prices quickly recovered from the fall, and have since clawed back their losses amid indications of higher demand during the second half of the year.

"Both contracts have now recouped all of their losses for the week. The price action has left Asian markets somewhat bemused, with all thoughts of bargain hunting consigned to the rubbish bin," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda.

"Both Brent and WTI are now effectively unchanged for the week, and on that basis, I believe the best of the rallies are over for now in the short term," said Mr Halley.

