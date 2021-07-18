Opec+ ends deadlock and will boost supply in August

Opec+ reached a consensus over phasing out 5.8 million bpd restrictions following weeks of deadlock and will review the pact at the end of the year. REUTERS

Opec+, the group of oil-exporting countries behind recent historic production cuts, will bring 400,000 barrels per day back to the markets in August and will revise baselines used to calculate quotas from May 2022, following requests by countries including the UAE.

Under the latest agreement, the UAE's new production baseline will increase to 3.5 million barrels per day, from 3.168 million bpd previously. Other producers including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Russia will also see their baselines rise.

The UAE "is committed to this group and will always work within this group to do our best to achieve the market balance and help everyone", Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said. "The UAE will remain a committed member in the Opec alliance."

The group, which is headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, extended its agreement until the end of December 2022.

Opec+ reached a consensus over the phasing out of 5.8 million bpd of withheld supply following weeks of deadlock and will review the pact at the end of the year.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia "will always work together as two countries, and also with all of the countries in the group", Mr Al Mazrouei said.

The Emirates, which is Opec's third-largest producer, is investing heavily in raising its production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2030 and had earlier called on fellow producers to use a more current baseline to allocate its quota.

The UAE had argued earlier that previous the baseline was not reflective of changes in its capacity to produce oil.

Under the old baseline, the discrepancy between the UAE's current production capacity and that of October 2018 was nearly 18 per cent – the highest proportion among producers within the bloc.

Oil prices ended their trading weekly on Friday down nearly 4 per cent in one of the steepest weekly declines since March.

The group will host its next ministerial meeting on September 1.

