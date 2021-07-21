Aramco says limited data leak was not due to systems breach

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-exporting company, confirmed on Wednesday that there was an “indirect release” of some of its data but said it was not the result of a cyber attack.

Aramco said the leak did not affect the company’s operations and its security infrastructure was intact.

“Aramco recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data, which was held by third-party contractors,” Aramco said in a statement to The National.

“We confirm that the release of data was not due to a breach of our systems, has no impact on our operations and the company continues to maintain a robust cyber-security posture."

Aramco did not disclose the name of the third-party contractors from where data was leaked.

The financial fallout from cyber attacks in the Arabian Gulf in 2017 was estimated at more than $1 billion, a 2018 report by Siemens showed.

Three quarters of regional oil and gas companies, or more than 30 per cent of global oil production, has experienced some form of cyber-security breach in the past, UAE-based company DarkMatter said.

Aramco has been the victim of a cyber attack before. In 2012, the Shamoon virus attack on Saudi Aramco systems wiped the hard drives of about 30,000 computers.

The attacks were blamed on Iran, which denied responsibility.

In 2017, a $20bn petrochemical project – a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemicals – also experienced a spate of hacking attacks.