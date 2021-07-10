Bahrain's GFH acquires US student housing portfolio for $100m

Harvard Yard, the old heart of Harvard University campus. The US student housing sector has approximately 90% average occupancy levels and nearly 100% rental collections. Alamy

GFH Financial Group, a Manama-based investment bank, has signed an agreement to acquire a $100 million student housing portfolio affiliated with several top universities in the US.

The Bahraini company acquired the portfolio in partnership with Atlanta-based asset manager Student Quarters.

The US company is the sixth-largest buyer of student housing assets in the country and has completed transactions with a total value of more than $1.4 billion.

"This is another step in further building a diversified portfolio of well-positioned, stabilised real estate assets," said Awais Majeed, executive director, real estate investments at GFH.

"With scarce comparable supply in flagship universities and growing student enrolment numbers, we see strong prospects for the sector, which we will work to leverage with our partner, Student Quarters, who brings deep-rooted knowledge of the US student housing market and an exceptional track record to support income and value generation for GFH and our shareholders," he said.

The latest acquisition follows the strong performance of the student housing sector, which has approximately 90 per cent average occupancy levels and nearly 100 per cent rental collections, backed by parental or guardian guarantees, the company said. However, uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced many students off campuses to study remotely, meant investment into the sector weakened last year to $4.5bn, compared to $5.8bn in 2019, according to CBRE.

GFH's student housing portfolio in the US includes buildings and facilities near the University of Arkansas, Florida State University and the University of Tennessee.

The acquisition of student housing assets is part of its expansion into specialised US real estate. Last month, the bank acquired a US warehousing and distribution logistics centre in Ohio for $100m, as it looked to add industrial assets to its portfolio.

GFH has also been investing in "mission-critical" logistics assets across Europe, including supermarket retailer Tesco's Avonmouth distribution unit in the UK, which it acquired for $102m.

It also picked up the GP Logistics Centre in Spain for $96m, Amazon's fulfilment centre in the Czech Republic for $165m and Amazon's three last-mile assets in Spain for $100m.

GFH has assets and funds worth $12 billion under management.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

DUBAI SEVENS 2018 DRAW Gulf Men’s League

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Sports City Eagles

Pool B – Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf Men’s Open

Pool A – Bahrain Firbolgs, Arabian Knights, Yalla Rugby, Muscat

Pool B – Amman Citadel, APB Dubai Sharks, Jebel Ali Dragons 2, Saudi Rugby

Pool C – Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2, Roberts Construction, Dubai Exiles 2

Pool D – Dubai Tigers, UAE Shaheen, Sharjah Wanderers, Amman Citadel 2 Gulf U19 Boys

Pool A – Deira International School, Dubai Hurricanes, British School Al Khubairat, Jumeirah English Speaking School B

Pool B – Dubai English Speaking College 2, Jumeirah College, Dubai College A, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2

Pool C – Bahrain Colts, Al Yasmina School, DESC, DC B

Pool D – Al Ain Amblers, Repton Royals, Dubai Exiles, Gems World Academy Dubai

Pool E – JESS A, Abu Dhabi Sharks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 1, EC Gulf Women

Pool A – Kuwait Scorpions, Black Ruggers, Dubai Sports City Eagles, Dubai Hurricanes 2

Pool B – Emirates Firebirds, Sharjah Wanderers, RAK Rides, Beirut Aconites

Pool C – Dubai Hurricanes, Emirates Firebirds 2, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Transforma Panthers

Pool D – AUC Wolves, Dubai Hawks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf U19 Girls

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, BSAK, DESC, Al Maha

Pool B – Arabian Knights, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Abu Dhabi Harlequins

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

