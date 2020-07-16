Opportunities abound in Mena to put economies back on recovery path

Decision makers can seize on "plenty of opportunities" in the Middle East and North Africa that could help to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the region's economies and steer them back to growth, a panel of experts said.

Most countries in the region have done well in protecting lives, but will now need to shift focus to protect livelihoods, economists and policymakers said during a virtual panel discussion on Thursday.

Getting the balance right between opening up economies and mitigating the risk of further outbreaks remains the top priority. However, steps such as labour market reforms and trade barrier removals within the Arab world can stimulate private sector job creation to help speed up the recovery, they said.

“There are plenty of opportunities that are waiting for decision-makers to seize them. I don’t think we are lacking ideas and what is needed today is the resolve to put various stakeholders around the same table,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia department, said.

“It is important to seize this moment and move in the right direction.”

The webinar, arranged by the IMF, Carnegie Centre and the Dubai International Financial Centre, was moderated by Mina Al-Oraibi, the Editor-in-Chief of The National.

Dame Minouche Shafik, a director at the London School of Economics, Marwan Muasher, vice president at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, also took part in the virtual discussion.

Economies in the Middle East North Africa and Central Asia region are grappling with the double whammy of the Covid-19 pandemic and volatility in oil prices. The IMF estimates gross domestic product in the Middle East and Central Asia will shrink 4.7 per cent this year. This projection is 2 percentage points lower than the fund's earlier forecast in April.

This is in line with the revised outlook for the world economy, which the Washington-based lender projects will shrink 4.9 per cent in 2020 before a sluggish recovery in 2021. The IMF estimates a cumulative loss of more than $12 trillion (Dh44tn) to the global economy, which is facing the deepest recession since the Great Depression.

Central banks and governments around the world have pumped an additional $11tn (Dh40.4tn) into their economies to limit the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Most economies in the region have begun reopening after restrictions on movement were put in place to stem the spread of the pandemic. However, the infection rate is still on the rise in many parts of the world, including some countries in the Mena region.

“I would say keep an eye on the pandemic because the risk is not over,” Mr Azour said. “With the reopening there are increased numbers of [Covid-19] cases, therefore, we should not relax. I think this [protecting lives] is still the priority number one.”

The virus has infected more than 13.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 584,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

The IMF expects the contraction in the economies of the Arab world to be deeper this year than those in the Caucasus and Central Asia region. Economies of oil-exporting nations are facing greater challenges.

Ms Malik of ADCB said the path to recovery will be long and uneven, as the current crisis has hit both oil and non-oil sectors of regional economies.

The availability of a vaccine or improved control of the pandemic will be key to the recovery. However, governments will also have to come up with plans to broaden and deepen their economies, she added.

“The sectors that have got economies across the GCC and the Mena region where they are now are not going to provide the same growth and drive going forward,” Ms Malik said.

“With fiscal pressures, bringing in foreign investment is going to be very, very important … creating a framework for that is going to be [critical].”

Improved integration of economies across the Arab world and the removal of trade barriers would also be mutually beneficial, setting foundations for a sustained growth, Mr Muasher said.

“This region [Mena] needs to be a more integrated economy, whether it is currency union, labour movement or trade among countries,” he said. “This region is not trading with itself … the figure is that 7 per cent of all trade [from the region] happens in between Arab countries and the rest of the trade happens outside.”

Mr Azour agreed, saying Arab nations should try to find common areas of interest. Agriculture and food security, he said, are issues of great importance given the current crisis, and Arab countries can find common ground to work together on these.

Unemployment and labour market reforms are among the impediments to economic growth in the region. However, the current crisis has provided an opportunity to address these, Dame Minouche said.

“Crises open up possibilities … at the moment, the region has, in some ways, the worst of all possible worlds in terms of the policy framework around the labour markets,” she said. “Perhaps this shock might will open up the debate on how do we bring more people into the formal labour market, make it more flexible ... but in parallel produce social protection.”

Mr Muasher said citizens of Arab nations should be valued as a labour market resource, and they should have a voice in problem-solving, which is essential to speed up inclusive growth in the region.

“I will say three ‘Is’ - inclusion, inclusion and inclusion,” as not all economic challenges have purely economic solutions, he said.

“There is no magic wand that you can wave and solve economic problems of the region … whether it is [by] the end of 2020 or end of 2025,” Mr Muasher said. “You can only do that if the citizens are convinced that they are part of the solution.”

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

