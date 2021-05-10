Invest in Dubai platform attracts 3,746 investors from 77 countries

The Invest in Dubai website provides advice to investors on a range of topics from securing a commercial licence to ideal locations to set up a business. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Invest in Dubai (IID), a platform offering advice and tools to investors looking to set up a business in the emirate, attracted 3,746 foreign investors from 77 countries in less than four months.

Founded in February, the platform recorded strong growth in registrations from companies keen to explore post-pandemic opportunities in Dubai.

Investors from 10 countries including the UK, Russia, France, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan and the Philippines accounted for 90 per cent of interested investors, Mohammed Al Marri, director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said.

“The average age of investors was 37 years. The 26-35 age group represented 37 per cent of investments, followed by the 36-45 age group at 35 per cent. We constantly check the data on registered customers on the IID platform to make sure it is credible,” he added.

Dubai, the commercial and trading hub of the Middle East, has introduced various measures to attract foreign investors. Last year, the emirate attracted Dh24.7 billion ($6.7bn) in foreign direct investment through 455 projects, according to data from the Dubai FDI Monitor.

The IID website features advice on a range of topics from securing a commercial licence to where to set up a business. It helps businesses to search for opportunities, register trade names, gain initial approvals and obtain trade licences, Sami Al Qamzi, director general of Dubai Economy, said.

“The number of initial approvals provided through the platform was 830, while 275 approvals were issued for starting a business.”

The IID platform recorded 5,747 business registration and licensing transactions since its inception. Nearly 3,464 commercial licences were issued, while 1,448 trade names were reserved through it.

Almost 9,181 jobs were created by businesses that gained licences through the platform, the statement said.

IID also licensed 485 activities, including project management services, technical works and maintenance, electronic complexes, social media marketing services, engraving and decoration, installation of suspended ceilings and light partitions, perfumes and cosmetics and tailoring.

The platform offers commercial licensing services through which more than 15 government permits and approvals can be obtained without having to visit a service centre.

IID will include additional services in a second phase rollout later this year. This will include new services for commercial licences, the opening of bank accounts through a wider set of banks and the opening of traffic files for vehicles.

"The procedures for obtaining a licence have been simplified and the customer journey shortened. Approvals are obtained automatically through the platform," Dawood Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said.

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

The specs: 2018 Audi RS5 Price, base: Dh359,200 Engine: 2.9L twin-turbo V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 450hp at 5,700rpm Torque: 600Nm at 1,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Brief scores Toss India, chose to bat India 281-7 in 50 ov (Pandya 83, Dhoni 79; Coulter-Nile 3-44) Australia 137-9 in 21 ov (Maxwell 39, Warner 25; Chahal 3-30) India won by 26 runs on Duckworth-Lewis Method

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

