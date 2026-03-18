US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady on Iran war uncertainty

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged for a second meeting in a row on Wednesday, as the Iran war's impact on oil prices complicates the central bank's way forward.

"The implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy are uncertain," the Fed said after holding its target range for interest rates steady at 3.50 to 3.75 per cent.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on energy sites across the Gulf have brought a wave of volatility in oil markets. Crude prices have surged since the conflict, with Brent touching $108 a barrel on Wednesday.

Higher oil prices are bringing more concerns about the inflation outlook. This comes as the Fed is still battling to bring inflation back down to its 2 per cent target about five years after its post-pandemic surge.

A short-term energy supply shock could deliver an inflationary bump, which could either force the Fed to raise interest rates or delay rate cuts. A sustained increase in prices could also derail the economy and increase unemployment.

Forecasts released alongside its latest rate decision showed the Fed anticipates headline and core inflation to increase by 2.7 per cent this year, up from its December forecasts of 2.4 and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Analysts contend the latest energy shock is dissimilar to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, where oil prices surged to similar levels. But that period was also marked by post-pandemic supply chain bottlenecks, a red-hot labour market and two rounds of fiscal stimulus that overheated the economy.

Now the labour market is stalled, with its tepid performance last year convincing the Fed to lower rates by 75 cumulative basis points to help juice the economy.

Policymakers were already split on where to set interest rates, with one group expressing concern about inflationary pressures before co-ordinated US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell and others have left the door open for more rate cuts.

Those divisions were apparent in the Fed's so-called dot plot, where every official on the 19-person rate-setting body sets their best guess for where interest rates will fall. Seven officials expected to hold rates at its current range, while one projected a rate increase next year.

For now, traders expect the Fed to remain on hold for most of the year owing to inflation fears, with a tiny fraction even anticipating a rate rise could be on the horizon, according to CME Group data.

Any delays in cutting rates – or even raising them – would have implications for borrowers in most Gulf states whose central banks follow Fed decisions because of their currencies' dollar pegs.

In maintaining its “AA/A-1+” rating for the UAE last week, S&P Global Ratings said its base-case scenario forecasts the Emirates' economic and fiscal flexibility would act as buffers against the impacts of the widening conflict. The ratings agency also affirmed its credit outlooks for Qatar and Saudi Arabia, although it warned the unpredictability over the duration and scale of the Iran conflict also poses significant uncertainty for its forecasts.

The UAE Central Bank earlier on Wednesday announced to help bolster the country's banking sector's stability amid the war.