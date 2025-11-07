Beyond trade: How UAE-Vietnam Cepa will support stronger tourism flows

Streamlined visa processes and greater flight connectivity will help boost tourism between the UAE and Vietnam, as the countries strengthen ties after finalising a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) last year, according to travel industry executives.

"The Cepa will simplify travel, trade and investment links between the UAE and Vietnam, and tourism will naturally benefit from that momentum," said Emily Jenkins, head of product and digital solutions at DW Travel, a travel agency in Dubai.

“A simplified visa process for UAE residents travelling to Vietnam would remove a key challenge we often face when driving business to new destinations,” she added.

Vietnam’s first Cepa with a Middle Eastern nation is aimed to unlock $20 billion in bilateral trade. As part of the deal, the Emirates agreed to phase out tariffs on 99 per cent of Vietnam's exports, and Vietnam pledged to remove tariffs on 98.5 per cent of the UAE's exports.

A boost for tourism is expected to come from a new direct route launched by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to Hanoi, Vietnam's capital city, this month, becoming the first airline to connect the destinations. The carrier will operate six flights a week on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, in a two-class configuration.

“Reflecting the significant trade between the UAE and Vietnam, it was a no-brainer for us to enter this market," Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, chief operations and guest officer at Etihad Airways, told The National.

"The new route will cater to both business and leisure passengers.”

Vietnam is the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and Thailand, and is projected to grow by 6.5 per cent both this year and next year, according to World Bank estimates.

Trade between Vietnam and the UAE has grown significantly, with the Emirates the Southeast Asian country’s largest trading partner in the Middle East.

Bilateral non-oil trade reached $7.02 billion in the first half of this year, a 16.9 per cent increase on the same period last year, according to data from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Vietnam's exports to the UAE include electronics, textiles, footwear, seafood and agricultural products, while the Emirates exports petroleum products, metals and fertilisers to Vietnam.

Etihad Cargo, which has been operating to Vietnam for 11 years, offers 500 tonnes of capacity a week.

Etihad will operate six flights a week to Hanoi from Abu Dhabi on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Etihad Airways

On the map

Mr Al Marzouqi said Hanoi is a new gateway to explore for people in the UAE as well as passengers from Europe to fly through Abu Dhabi.

Travellers from Hanoi can also connect to the rest of the world through Abu Dhabi, utilising the stopover programme in the UAE’s capital city for two nights free of cost, he added.

Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said that Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular destination for UAE travellers, due to enhanced flight connections and a growing interest in its mix of culture, nature and beach experiences.

“At dnata Travel, we are seeing a 110 per cent increase in flight bookings in 2025 so far across the country compared to the same period in 2024. With new routes from both Emirates and Etihad opening access to Da Nang and Hanoi, it’s becoming even easier for travellers to explore what Vietnam has to offer,” she added.

Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular destination for UAE travellers due to enhanced flight connections. Getty Images

Ms Jenkins from DW Travel said that UAE-based travellers are increasingly looking for new, authentic destinations in Asia beyond traditional favourites like Thailand or Bali, and Vietnam offers “a perfect mix of culture, nature and value”.

“We’re already noticing growing search and booking interest for Vietnam among UAE travellers, particularly to destinations like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. Airlines have started to respond with more capacity and competitive fares,” she explained.

Joint marketing between national carriers, tourism boards and hoteliers would also help position Vietnam as a top emerging destination for Gulf travellers, she suggested.

Emily Jenkins, head of product and digital solutions at DW Travel, said UAE-based travellers are looking for new destinations in Asia beyond traditional favourites like Thailand or Bali. Photo: DW Travel

UAE travel agencies need to collaborate with airlines, hotels and trusted destination management companies in Vietnam to curate relevant itineraries, according to Ms Jenkins.

On Vietnam’s side, strengthening halal certification, language training for guides and increased awareness of Muslim-friendly infrastructure would also make a major difference in converting interest into bookings, she added.

