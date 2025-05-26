The Asean logo is displayed in Kuala Lumpur. Total trade between Malaysia and the Gulf reached $22.3 billion last year. Reuters
The Asean logo is displayed in Kuala Lumpur. Total trade between Malaysia and the Gulf reached $22.3 billion last year. Reuters

Business

Economy

GCC and Malaysia start free trade agreement negotiations

Deal represents 'strategic platform to recalibrate and enhance' ties, Malaysian minister says

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

May 26, 2025