Dragon dancers perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A Cepa between the Asean country and the UAE aims to ease tariffs and boost trade. AP
Dragon dancers perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A Cepa between the Asean country and the UAE aims to ease tariffs and boost trade. AP

Business

Economy

UAE and Malaysia conclude Cepa negotiations

Deal builds on bilateral non-oil trade that rose 7% year-on-year to $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2024

The National

October 10, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week