Jihad Azour, IMF's regional rector, says increased regional co-operation and private investment could help recovery of fragile economies. AFP
Arab war-torn countries severely hit by US tariffs, says IMF

Regional director Jihad Azour says nations have suffered economic output losses as high as 60 per cent, while Riyadh summit hears talk of reform and resilience

Salim A. Essaid
May 25, 2025