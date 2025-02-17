Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani attended the high-level meeting in the kingdom. Photo: The Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani attended the high-level meeting in the kingdom. Photo: The Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market EconomiShow more

Business

Economy

Arab, IMF and World Bank coalition to support recovery of region’s countries devastated by war

Co-ordination ground announced at AlUla summit in Saudi Arabia will have a focus on Syria

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid
AlUla

February 17, 2025