Jihad Azour, the Middle East director of the IMF. Photo: The Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Jihad Azour, the Middle East director of the IMF. Photo: The Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies

Business

Economy

IMF Middle East director shares how its new Arab-World Bank coalition for war hit countries will work

What defines new committee is its 'partnership with the region', says Jihad Azour

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid
AlUla

February 17, 2025