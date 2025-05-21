Workers at a RAK Ceramics factory. The tile manufacturer has built up a large overseas clientele, exporting to 160 countries. Jaime Puebla / The National
Workers at a RAK Ceramics factory. The tile manufacturer has built up a large overseas clientele, exporting to 160 countries. Jaime Puebla / The National

Business

Economy

UAE automation push pays off in bridging the cost of manufacturing

Amro Zakaria is a global financial markets strategist and the founding partner of Kyoto Network and Madarik Ventures

May 21, 2025