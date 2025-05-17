For companies facing steep tariffs on Chinese-origin goods, countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia offer a relatively low-risk location for final-stage manufacturing. Photo: EGA
For companies facing steep tariffs on Chinese-origin goods, countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia offer a relatively low-risk location for final-stage manufacturing. Photo: EGA

Business

Economy

‘Designed in California, assembled in the Gulf’: Region gains traction as a friendshoring destination

Carlos Cordon 

May 17, 2025