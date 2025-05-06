Economists say while tariffs are a big threat, the even bigger risk is the extreme policy uncertainty in Washington. Victor Besa / The national
Economists say while tariffs are a big threat, the even bigger risk is the extreme policy uncertainty in Washington. Victor Besa / The national

Business

Economy

Trade war is not an easy win for Donald Trump, economists say

Capital markets volatility and pressure on US assets may force Washington to soften its stance

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

May 06, 2025