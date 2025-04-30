US economy contracts by 0.3% in first quarter

The US economy contracted in the first quarter of this year, as President Donald Trump's push to impose heavy tariffs on global trade partners continues to cast uncertainty over the nation's economic outlook.

Gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of total goods and services produced, contracted by 0.3 per cent year on year, when adjusted for seasonality and inflation, during the January-March period, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance first-quarter estimate on Wednesday.

The US economic performance declined sharply quarter on quarter, after expanding by 2.4 per cent in the September-December period of last year.

It is the first time in three years that economic growth has contracted in the world's largest economy.

Economists had projected US GDP to expand at an annualised rate of 0.8 per cent, according to a FactSet consensus estimate. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow tool estimated the economy to contract by 2.7 per cent.

GDP figures for the last quarter of last year were released before Mr Trump's April 2 universal tariff announcement that rattled global trade and clouded the world economic outlook in the days and weeks that followed.

Consumer and business sentiment in the US also plunged over fears that tariffs could lead to higher costs and slower growth in the domestic market.

Some companies have now paused investments, and consumers are rushing to buy imported products that can further slow GDP growth.

“The decrease in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected an increase in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and a decrease in government spending,” the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.

The agency said those moves were partially offset by increases in investments, consumer spending and exports.

A wide range of economists have slashed their projections for US economic growth this year amid heightened uncertainty about Mr Trump's next moves on tariffs.

The International Monetary Fund, is among financial institutions that have lowered their growth estimates. The Washington-based multilateral lender last week said pace of US growth is set to slow to 1.8 per cent this year compared to 2.8 per cent achieved last year, with trade tension dragging down global growth prospects with it.

The subdued estimates come as the Federal Reserve continues to deliberate the effect tariffs will have on the country's economy. Fed officials, for now, appear content to keep interest rates unchanged through at least next month.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has warned tariffs could put the central bank in the difficult position of acting to either tackle inflation or prevent a weakening of economy and the labour market in the country.

Separate data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics on Tuesday showed employment listings in March fell to their lowest level since September last year, showing some cooling in the labour market.

Figures from last month's unemployment data are due to be released on Friday.

