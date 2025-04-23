Mena growth to pick up pace but outlook remains shrouded in uncertainty, World Bank says

Economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to pick up pace this year, but the outlook remains uncertain amid prospects of a trade war, a slowdown in the global economy and volatility in crude prices, the World Bank has said.

The projected acceleration in the economic momentum follows a tepid performance over the past year, when the regional economy grew by just 1.9 per cent, dragged down by the raging conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

This year, aggregate gross domestic product of the wider region is estimated to expand 2.6 per cent and further pick up pace to 3.7 per cent in 2026, the Washington-based multilateral lender said in its Mena Economic Update on Wednesday.

The World Bank’s latest forecast for 2025 growth is 1.3 per cent lower than it had projected in its October Mena economic update. The estimate for next year GDP expansion is also 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous forecast.

“As is the case globally, [it] is shrouded in great uncertainty”, the World Bank said.

“International trade policies and resulting trade volumes, a potential slowdown in global growth, and volatility in oil prices present significant downside risks to the near-term macroeconomic outlook for Mena economies.”

The World Bank forecast for the Mena region comes on the heels of the International Monetary Fund’s warnings of a slowdown in global economy. The fund sharply lowered its near-term outlook for the world economy, citing a radical change in trade policies led by US President Donald Trump's tariff regime.

The uncertainty caused by recent trade tension has led the IMF to ditch its typical baseline forecast and instead present a “reference forecast”. That includes Mr Trump's sweeping universal tariff plan and all tariff announcements until April 4.

As per the latest forecast, the IMF projects global growth to slow down from 3.3 per cent last year to 2.8 per cent this year – half a percentage point lower than its January forecast. Growth is expected to recover to 3 per cent next year, although it still represents a downwards revision from the fund's previous estimate.

“We are entering a new era as the global economic system that has operated for the last 80 years is being reset,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters before the fund's updated report on Tuesday.

The fund expects the growth in the Middle East and Central Asia at 3 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent in 2026.

The World Bank expects both oil importers as well as oil exporters in Mena region to record moderate economic growth, however, their economic fortunes will remain tied to the “environment of elevated global policy uncertainty”.

Growth despite slumping oil prices

The six-member economic bloc of GCC, which accounts for about a third of the world’s proven oil reserves, is forecast to grow by 3.2 per cent this year, after its aggregate GDP recovered from near stagnation in 2023 to 1.9 per cent growth last year. The latest forecast for the economic bloc, however, is a 0.9 percentage points downward revision from the October estimate.

The World Bank expects the Gulf economies, which include some of the world’s top oil exporting nations including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to climb by 4.5 per cent in 2026, almost on par with the lender’s previous projections.

Despite downward pressures on oil prices, economic activity in Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman, and the UAE will probably benefit from gradual increase in oil production planned by the Opec+ between April 2025 and September 2026.

After several delays in the rollback of production cuts since they were first announced, Opec has said it would accelerate the production cap rollback.

Mr Trump’s push to slap heavy tariffs on US trade partners and the consequent risk of an all-out global trade war has also added to volatility in oil prices.

However, the World Bank said that “country-specific developments shape the distinct growth trajectories of oil exporting countries”.

It expects Saudi Arabia’s GDP to grow by 2.8 per cent in 2025 and 4.5 per cent in 2026, a 2.2 per cent and 0.3 percentage point mark down, respectively, on the forecast from October estimates.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, is expected to grow by 4.6 per cent this year and 4.9 per cent next — a 0.5 percentage point and 0.9 percentage point upward revision.

“Diversification efforts will continue to expand non-oil sectors, especially in the case of Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” the World Bank said.

Growth for oil importers

Oil importing economies of the broader region are set to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2025 and pick up momentum further to 3.7 per cent growth next year, almost on par with the previous forecast, the World Bank said.

In Egypt, the most populous Arab nation, GDP growth is forecast to increase to 3.8 per cent in 2025 financial year, from 2.4 per cent last year, “driven by strong private consumption as inflation eases”. “A rebound in the agricultural sector in 2025 is expected to sustain growth at 3.4 per cent and 1.9 per cent in Morocco and Tunisia, respectively”, contingent on improving rainfall.

“Subdued global demand and volatility in oil markets would present a significant downside risk for the economic growth of oil exporters, even with increased production. Decreased oil export revenue would add pressure on their fiscal and external accounts,” the World Bank said.

“Conversely, for oil importers, lower oil prices could partially cushion other potential negative impacts on their terms of trade.”

Peace and recovery remain precarious

Conflict continues to undermine the growth prospects and remains as a downside risk to economic progress across Mena.

Economic losses from the recent conflict centred in Gaza are staggering. Last year, real GDP in the Palestinian territories fell by 27 per cent on average – 83 per cent in Gaza and 17 per cent in the West Bank. Gaza’s economic role in the overall Palestinian economy has also been severely curtailed, shrinking its share from 17 per cent before the conflict to 3.3 per cent by the end of 2024, according to World Bank data.

“No war-torn country in the region has fully recovered from the economic devastation of recent decades,” the lender said.

“As of December 2024, nearly all of Gaza is in poverty. The poverty rate in the West Bank is 28.5 per cent.”

In Lebanon, which is also facing continued Israeli assaults, the election of a reform-orientated government this year has ended more than two years of political paralysis, however, the damage to the Lebanese economy is vast.

“By the end of 2024, Lebanon’s cumulative GDP decline since 2019 approached 40 per cent, following five years of crises in the country,” the World Bank said.

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EClara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPatrick%20Rogers%2C%20Lee%20McMahon%2C%20Arthur%20Guest%2C%20Ahmed%20Arif%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELegalTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%20of%20seed%20financing%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20Techstars%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20OTF%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Knuru%20Capital%2C%20Plug%20and%20Play%20and%20The%20LegalTech%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now