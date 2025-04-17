IMF chief delivers warning on cost of tariffs

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday warned that shifting trade policies will test the resilience of economies to respond to large shocks.

The remarks come ahead of next week's IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings. Hanging over the gatherings is the uncertainty over the world economy, largely due to US President Donald Trump's tariff regime.

“This is a reminder that we live in a world of sudden and sweeping shifts,” Ms Georgieva said in prepared remarks at the fund's headquarters in Washington.

Mr Trump has spent his first few months in office implementing, and sometimes reversing, a series of tariffs against America's trade partners. His so-called reciprocal tariffs which punished low-income countries earlier this month – later pared back – drew a rare condemnation from the IMF chief.

“Ultimately, trade is like water: when countries put up obstacles in the form of tariff and non-tariff barriers, the flow diverts,” she said. “Some sectors in some countries may be flooded by cheap imports; others may see shortages. Trade goes on, but disruptions incur costs.”

The IMF chief said rising tariffs will lead to “notable markdowns” when it updates its World Economic Outlook next week, but ruled out a recession.

Mr Trump's tariff agenda has shaken global markets, with Wall Street leading a steep sell-off. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury has spiked while the dollar has depreciated.

“Such movements should be taken as a warning,” she said.

As part of his “America First” agenda since returning to office earlier this year, Mr Trump has targeted multilateral institutions such as the World Health Organisation and also sharply pulled back US foreign aid to developing countries.

Ms Georgieva offered a defence of multilateral institutions during her curtain-raiser speech.

“Trade distortions – tariff and non-tariff barriers – have fed negative perceptions of a multilateral system seen to have failed to deliver a level playing field,” she said.

The US is the IMF's largest shareholder.

