Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, after pacts were signed. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, after pacts were signed. Photo: Dubai MeShow more

Business

Economy

UAE and India sign eight initial pacts in key sectors from logistics to health care

Agreements, signed during Dubai Crown Prince's official visit, aim to deepen strategic partnerships between the countries

The National

April 10, 2025