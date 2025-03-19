Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady but lowers growth outlook

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged for a second consecutive meeting, but lowered the country's growth outlook as President Donald Trump's policies heighten uncertainty over the world's largest economy.

Following Wednesday's decision, the Fed's target range remained at 4.25 to 4.50 per cent. Markets had virtually locked in the decision heading into the meeting.

"Uncertainty is unusually elevated," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington.

Despite this, Mr Powell repeated that the Fed is not in a hurry to cut rates and is awaiting clarity on how Mr Trump's policies will affect the economy.

The Fed entered this week facing increasing uncertainty over the economic effects of Mr Trump's policies. This comes as inflation remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

However, the Fed maintained its projection on future interest rate cuts this year. Latest projections showed the central bank anticipates it will cut rates twice this year to lower the federal funds rate to 3.9 per cent by the end of 2025, unchanged from its December projections.

It expects rates to fall to 3.4 per cent by 2026 and 3.1 per cent by 2027, also unchanged from December.

While its outlook for interest rates remained unchanged, the Fed now anticipates higher inflation. The median Fed official expects inflation to to rise by 2.7 per cent this year, up from its previous 2.5 per cent estimate. Core inflation is projected to increase by 2.8 per cent, also up from 2.5 per cent.

It lowered its growth outlook for this year from 2.1 per cent to 1.7 per cent. The unemployment rate is expect to be around 4.4 per cent.

Uncertainty over the President's trade agenda has pummelled markets in recent weeks. Economists generally argue tariffs could not only lead to higher inflation but also slow economic growth, otherwise known as stagflation.

Mr Trump remains adamant that his tariffs would lead to an economic boom, although he has not ruled out the possibility of a recession and said the economy faces “a period of transition”.

However, markets are anticipating the weakening associated with Mr Trump's policies could force the Fed to issue rate cuts this year. Traders currently expect it to reduce rates twice in 2025, according to CMEGroup data.

Other aspects of Mr Trump's administration are also weighing on the outlook, including deregulatory efforts, pushing through his tax policy, slashing the federal workforce and deporting migrants.

The uncertainty is also affecting consumers, who account for much of US economic activity. Retail sales came in weaker than expected in February, while consumer spending also dropped in January.

Numerous surveys in recent weeks also reveal a sharp decline in consumer sentiment and confidence. One recent survey conducted by the University of Michigan showed the one-year inflation outlook rose to 4.9 per cent, its highest reading since November 2022. The five-year outlook also rose to 3.9 per cent.

Several Fed officials have said they would be concerned if longer-run inflation expectations begin to increase.

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching