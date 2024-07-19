Business
Economy
19 July, 2024
DP World and Evyap Group merge port operations in Turkey to boost trade
Oil heads for second weekly decline on weak sentiment and Chinese slowdown
Turkey plans to raise taxes to shore up revenue and 'create fairer system'
What is UAE Central Bank's new regulation on stablecoins?
NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Morocco’s Ines Laklalech on her meteoric rise in professional golf
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space
Energy This Week
Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy